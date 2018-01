Equifax has extended the time consumers may sign up for free credit freezing following a massive hack last summer.

The deadline initially was Jan. 31., but it’s been extended to June 30.

Once you’ve frozen your credit, you’ll have to authorize the freeze to be temporarily lifted to open a new line of credit.

The deadline for free credit monitoring has not changed. It’s still Jan. 31.

You can sign up for free credit freezing at equifax.com/personal/