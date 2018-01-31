Dauphin County commissioners file suit against opioid manufacturers, doctors

By Published:
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Cities and counties of all sizes have sued companies that make and distribute prescription opioids. Among the plaintiffs so far: Philadelphia; the state of Ohio; Princeton, West Virginia; the Cherokee Nation; and a consortium of counties across Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Dauphin County commissioners will announce the filing of their lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and several doctors for their role in the deadly and costly epidemic.

Commissioners have hired two law firms Simmons Hanly Conroy and Young Ricchiuti Caldwell & Heller to handle their case.

The law firms will be handling all of the up-front costs and will only get paid if the lawsuit is successful and money is awarded.

The county plans on using its share to pay for drug abuse treatment and prevention programs.

According to the Dauphin County coroner, there were more than 100 overdoses last year. That number is up from 85 in 2016.

The county has also spent $19.6 million to help 2,859 people suffering from addition from June 2016-July 2017.

The commissioners will make an announcement at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

