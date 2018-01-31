Cribside space heaters recalled for fire risk

ANDOVER, Kan. (WHTM) – Vornado has recalled more than 5,000 nursery space heaters after five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a broken motor mount on the Vornado Sunny CS heaters can allow the electric element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The model EH1-0090 space heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and other stores from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $100.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled space heaters, unplug them and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit.