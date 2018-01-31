Couple conned out of $4,500 in ‘grandparent scam’

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County couple lost $4,500 when they believed scam callers who told them their son was in jail, police said.

The callers claimed to be from the law offices of Jeffrey Carter, Joseph Hoffman, and Peter Bradley. They told the Jonestown-area couple that their son had been arrested and need bail money.

The couple provided the money through Walmart gift cards before learning their son was at his home all along, state police said in a news release.

The ruse is known as the “grandparent scam,” and it’s been used to target seniors across the country for years. The caller masquerades as a relative, a police officer, attorney, or doctor who needs money by wire or gift card information because of an arrest or accident, sometimes in a foreign country.

