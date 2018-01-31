Coroner IDs skeletal remains as missing Shippensburg man

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Skeletal remains found in Shippensburg Township last week have been identified as a man reported missing more than eight months ago.

The remains of Scott Shaffer were found in a wooded area near the Walmart store on South Conestoga Drive, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said in a news release.

Shaffer, 49, of Shippensburg, was reported missing in May 2017.

Hall said the remains were identified through dental records. He said no foul play is suspected.

State police are investigating.