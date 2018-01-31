Columbia Gas replacing pipelines in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania has begun work to replace more than 13,000 feet of natural gas pipeline in York County.

The project aims to replace older steel and cast iron pipes with plastic pipes.

The construction affects the following roads:

Loucks Road between Kenneth Road and Route 30;

E. King St. between S. George St. and Pattison St.;

W. King St. between S. Sumner St. and S. Highland Ave.;

S. Adam St. between W. King St and W. Poplar Terrace;

Hoke St. between W. King St. and W. Poplar St.;

W. Philadelphia St. between N. Diamond St. and N. Adams St.;

N. Seward St. between W. Philadelphia St. and Stanton St.;

N. Sumner St. between W. Philadelphia St. and W. Market St.; and

N. Clinton St.between W. Philadelphia Street and W. Market Street.

Construction work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with occasional work on Saturdays. Most sites will reduce traffic to one lane.

Columbia Gas customers will be contacted by the company if they have to temporarily shut off service. This will be done in person and employees will have a photo ID.

Customers will also have indoor meters moved outside.

The Loucks Road project is expected to be finished in March. The other projects have a rolling end date throughout the remainder of 2018.