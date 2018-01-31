Bon-Ton to close Carlisle store

Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Bon-Ton will close its store at The Point at Carlisle Plaza and more than 40 others nationwide as part of a “turnaround plan” the company announced in November.

The list announced Wednesday includes seven other Bon-Ton stores in Dubois, Erie, Johnstown, Selinsgrove, State College, Stroudsburg, and Trexlertown.

Bon-Ton will continue to operate stores in Camp Hill, Chambersburg, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York.

Store closing sales are scheduled to begin Thursday and run for about 10 to 12 weeks.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,”  President and CEO Bill Tracy said in a news release.

The York and Milwaukee-based company said employees at the affected stores may interview for available positions at other locations.

Bon-Ton operates 260 stores in 24 states. Tracy said the company expects to close a total of 47 stores in early 2018 in its efforts “to move forward with a more productive store footprint.”

