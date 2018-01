HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) An activist will burn a combined confederate-nazi flag on the steps of the Dauphin Count Courthouse on Wednesday.

Gene Stilp has been burning the flag across the state in protest and is often met by counter-protesters.

In a press release, Stilp said the flags represent misguided values including racism, hatred, bigotry, white supremacy, slavery, genocide and death.

The flag burning will be on the Front Street steps of the courthouse on Wednesday, January 31 at noon.