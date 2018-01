MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 ticket sold in York County won a jackpot of $1.2 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 10, 21, 22, 28, and 30.

It was sold at the Rutter’s store at 1520 Pennsylvania Avenue in York.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.