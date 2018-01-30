York Haven man gets prison for teen’s hit-run death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Haven man will serve up to six years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a Northeastern High School student last year.

David M. Kent Jr., 25, was ordered to serve three to six years behind bars followed by two years of probation. He was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court.

Kent in November pleaded no contest to charges of accidents involving death or injury, tampering with evidence, and careless driving in the April 23 crash that fatally injured 16-year-old Abigail Osborn.

Osborn, a cross-country enthusiast, was on a late-night run when she was struck in the 3400 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. A passerby found her in the morning and she died at a hospital.

Kent told police he thought he hit a mailbox on his way home from a party.