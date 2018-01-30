Wives of first responders rally to help the family of fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal and others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several hundred wives and loved ones of first responders gathered at the Chambers Hill Fire Department in Swatara Township on Tuesday night to show support to the family of Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month in Harrisburg.

They are also providing help for the families of the two other offices who were wounded and a Dauphin County dispatcher who was a recent victim of a fire. Food, clothing and other items were dropped off and frozen meals were also prepared for the families.

Katie Ibberson helped organize the effort. She says it didn’t take long for others to show their support. “It started out as a group of 20 people on Facebook throwing out ideas,” said Ibberson, “Then it formulated to over 13 hundred wives in maybe a four county area.”

Kara Johnsen is the wife of a police officer. She says that she was blown away by the show of support, but she was not surprised by the turnout. “To all the wives who are married into this community, we are going to wrap our arms around you,” said Johnsen, “If you are in need, we will be there for you and take care of you.” Johnsen says they are working on putting together a non-profit called the Blue and Red Wives. She says the goal is to help other families of first responders who have suffered a loss.