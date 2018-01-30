State’s victim advocate to attend State of the Union

Lawmakers are allowed to invite guests to join them for the State of the Union address, and this year a Midstate woman will be in the audience.

Representative Dwight Evans of the Philadelphia area invited Jennifer Storm to be his guest. Storm is the state’s victim advocate.

“There’s been a movement in Congress to have activists and survivors go to the State of the Union address, just to continue the conversation about what’s happening nationally with the ‘Time’s Up’ campaign and the ‘Me Too’ campaign,” Storm said. “Just to make the survivors and activists’ voices ever present at one of the most important Congressional events of the year.”

Storm said she hopes President Trump addresses the “Me Too” movement, since the victims and their allies are not going away.