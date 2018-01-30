Something Good: Rescue gives unwanted pets a second chance

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – When Gunther was found abandoned along a road, the Newfoundland-mix had injuries that left him unable to control his bladder and bowels for the rest of his life.

Now, he’s being fostered by the James family through the nonprofit group 2nd Chance for Life Rescue.

“We work with any dog or cat, but we love our seniors and medical issues,” rescue director Lynn Yates said. “We really have a heart for dealing with medical.”

2nd Chance for Life relies on foster homes. It wants a permanent facility, on at least four acres of land, with multiple play yards and a building for healing, grooming, boarding and short-term housing for its rescue dogs.

First, it needs funds.

“Our medical account is drained right now,” Yates said. “Surgeries for unwanted pets, food and supplies add up.”

Gunter goes through hundreds of diapers, wipes and incontinent pads a month. The effort is worth it.

“There’s lots of something goods when you look into those eyes,” Yates said.

“He is so fun. We are actually learning something new about him every day,” said Becky James, Gunter’s foster mom. “His personality is really coming out. He loves to pay fetch. He loves to just follow you around. He’s a great dog.”

If you would like to help Gunther and the other animals, visit 2ndchance4liferescue.org or projectfureverhome.org.

To follow Gunther’s journey, visit his Facebook page.