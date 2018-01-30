Shermans Dale man ordered to court in wife’s 1983 homicide

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man is headed to trial in the killing of his wife three decades ago.

Carl Rodgers, 62, of Shermans Dale, was ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. He’s charged with criminal homicide in the 1983 slaying of 23-year-old Debra Jane Rodgers.

Rodgers’ attorney also filed a notice of intent to waive a formal arraignment in county court, according to a docket in the case.

Debra Rodgers was found in a wooded area along Route 850 in Northeast Madison Township on April 23, 1983. A statewide investigating grand jury recently took up the case and recommended the homicide charge.

According to the grand jury presentment, Carl Rodgers called Debra’s family and said she was missing. He led her family on a search and the group found her car in the remote area.

The search was called off that evening without finding Debra, but Carl Rodgers refused to leave her car in the woods. Debra’s family was concerned she would be stranded in the cold without it, but Carl Rodgers insisted on driving the car back to the home where the couple lived with their 5-year-old daughter, the presentment states.

When the search resumed the next day, Carl Rodgers suggested he search a ridge line with Debra’s brother while other family members searched the woods below. Debra’s mother found her daughter’s body in the area Carl had suggested, according to the grand jury’s report.

Debra was found several hundred yards from where her vehicle was parked and her shirt appeared as if she had been dragged. A knife was found nearby, and the sheath had the name “Carl.”

A coroner’s report found Debra died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, but both of her wrists had been deeply slashed to make it appear she took her own life. The report concluded that it was extremely unlikely the injuries were self-inflicted.