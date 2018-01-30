Senate declines action on Wolf’s pick for labor secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican leaders say the state Senate won’t take a confirmation vote on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s nomination to lead the Department of Labor and Industry.

Jerry Oleksiak will head up the department, however, because he has been under consideration by the Senate for 25 legislative days.

Wolf nominated Oleksiak, the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, in July.

Senate President Joe Scarnati Majority Leader Jake Corman said they asked Wolf to recall the nomination, but the governor declined.

“The majority of the Senate Republican Caucus expressed serious reservations about the qualifications and abilities of Jerry Oleksiak. At the same time, we wanted to balance those concerns with the understanding that the governor should have the ability to establish his own team,” Scarnati and Corman said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our lack of confidence stems from concerns for his fitness to lead this agency that were then underscored during meetings with Mr. Oleksiak. Allowing the time for consideration on Mr. Oleksiak to lapse means the governor’s nominee assumes the post of secretary but without the affirmative vote of the Senate.”

Scarnati and Corman said the state constitution gives the Senate 25 legislative days to take action on an executive nomination. Any nomination not considered by the Senate after 25 days is automatically deemed confirmed.