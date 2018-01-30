Republicans vote to release classified memo on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans on the House intelligence committee have voted to release a four-page classified memo related to the Russia election meddling probe.

The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia investigation. It remains unclear exactly when or how the memo will be released.

President Donald Trump has five days to object to its release by the committee, though he has pushed for the memo to be made public.

Trump and many Republicans have suggested that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president. Democrats have called the memo a selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee’s own investigation into Russian meddling.

