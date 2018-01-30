Police warn of ‘technical support’ phone scam

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are warning of a scam that’s been targeting seniors in the Carlisle area.

State police in Carlisle said they’ve received various reports regarding the scam. They said the caller claims to be from a technical support company then deceives victims into believing there’s a problem with their home computer.

Victims are directed to download a program called “Team Speak” that gives the scammers remote access to their computers. A fake computer screen then appears to show a large amount of money being deposited into the victim’s bank account, police said.

The scammers state the deposit was an error and request repayment in the form of gift cards or money orders. When they get the money, the scammers change the computer screen to make it appear as though the bank account has been balanced.

Police said it’s a known scam, and people should not give any money or personal information to these people.