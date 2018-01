WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A student was arrested after she took a gun to Eastern York High School, police said.

Lower Windsor Township police said the girl had the revolver in her backpack on Friday and gave it to another student at a weekend party.

Police learned of the incident after students reported it to parents. The girl was arrested Monday.

Police confiscated the gun. They don’t know why the girl took it to school.