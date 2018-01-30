Police seek to ID suspect in PSECU skimmer case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of placing skimming devices on PSECU ATMs.

Investigators said the skimmers were placed Saturday, between 6:30 a.m and 6:45 a.m., on two ATMs at the old PSECU building, at Cameron Street and Elmerton Avenue, and on on the ATM outside of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, on the Cameron Street side.

The devices were discovered and removed at around noon the same day.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and information from debit and credit cards.

PSECU has been monitoring member accounts for fraudulent activity. A company spokesman said it’s unlikely any card information was obtained.

Police said no fraud claims have been filed so far.