Police: Naked burglar accidentally called 911

By Published:
Brendan A. Weaver (Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 911 call alerted police to a business burglary early Tuesday, and investigators believe their suspect made the call from an office phone by accident as he was ransacking the place.

Brendan A. Weaver, 28, was found in a hallway of the building at 1 East Main Street when officers investigated the 911 hang-up shortly after 4 a.m.

A glass entrance door was smashed, and Weaver was “naked and clearly under the influence of a controlled substance,” police said.

He was taken into custody to await arraignment on a burglary charge.

Damage to the business is estimated at more than $5,000.

