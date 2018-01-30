Pennsylvania reports 18 flu deaths last week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department says 18 additional flu-associated deaths were reported last week.

A total of 65 people in the state have now died, and more than 35,000 people have been sickened by flu since the beginning of October.

The department reported 15 flu-associated deaths last week and 14 deaths the previous week. Twelve people died in the first week of January.

Flu activity continues to be widespread, and the highest activity has been in the southeast region.

The Health Department said its numbers represent only a fraction of flu illnesses since most people do not go to a doctor.