New Oxford man dies in utility vehicle accident

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Oxford man died after he became pinned under a utility vehicle in Paradise Township on Monday.

Shane D. Hockensmith, 30, the owner of Hockensmith Enterprises Inc., was grading with a Bobcat in the first block of Beaver Creek Road. He was working alone, and found pinned under the vehicle and deceased around 4:12 p.m., York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Northern York County Regional police are investigating and OSHA has been notified. An autopsy may or may not be scheduled, dependent on OSHA’s findings, Gay said.

