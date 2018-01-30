New legislation to give criminal victims and defendants equal rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many at the state capitol are fighting for crime victims to have the same rights as criminal defendants. Victim advocates are pushing for Pennsylvania to pass Marsy’s Law, a law in other states that protects victims of violent crimes and their families.

Tuesday morning lawmakers at the capitol will announce Marsy’s Law, new legislation to provide equal rights for crime victims and defendants.

Right now Pennsylvania does not have a law that provides victims with equal rights compared to defendants and criminals.

Marsy’s law aims to guarantees crime victims have the right to provide statements during sentencing.

Putting this into context, it’s similar to the women who spoke up during the sentencing of the disgraced Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers say Marsy’s Law is an important topic in the era of the ‘me too’ movement. Letting victims be heard, present and informed.

Tuesday victims, supporters, legislators, prosecutors and law enforcement standing together at the capitol in unity to change victims rights from statutory to constitutional.

“We are one of only 15 states in the country that does not enshrine victims’ rights within the constitution” said PA victim advocate,Jennifer Storm. “We’re seeking to change that with Marcy’s law. We want to make sure that every victim who walks into a court house or juvenile justice building is doing so with equal footing with their accuser and that their rights can’t be ignored or denied”.

The campaign begins at 10:30am Tuesday morning in the Capitol rotunda.