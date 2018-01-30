More bridge work planned on I-81 at Front Street

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two lanes of Interstate 81 northbound will be closed on Wednesday so workers can finish repairs to the bridge over Front Street.

Both the center and left lanes will be closed, restricting I-81 northbound to a single lane near Exit 66, beginning around 9 a.m., PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said in a news release.

The work will continue into the mid-afternoon.

Penny said traffic congestion will likely create significant backups, so drivers should allow additional time to avoid delays.

