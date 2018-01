LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Reading man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two girls in Lancaster in 2008.

Juan R. Silva, 46, was convicted last week in Lancaster County Court on two counts each of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.

Prosecutors said Silva abused the girls at a home on South Prince Street. The victims reported the abuse in 2016.