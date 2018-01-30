Light snow for the morning commute

The light snow is on track to affect the commute this morning. It won’t be much, but the snow will fall through about 9 or 10am before tapering to snow showers through midday. A coating – 2″ will fall from this system through lunchtime, but some of it will likely have a tough time sticking to the surface due to the unseasonably mild temperatures this past weekend and yesterday. Another strike against this storm for snow lovers is that it simply lacks a lot of moisture. By this afternoon, skies will begin to clear and a few peeks of sunshine might even appear. Temperatures will stay in the lower 30s today, but it will turn windy behind this snow. Winds will gust near 30 mph later today and it will continue to be gusty tonight and tomorrow. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 30s.

The next shot at some precipitation will come Thursday, which will also be the warmest day this week with highs in the lower 40s. Some rain showers may develop late in the day Thursday and as temperatures cool Thursday night, the rain will likely transition to some light snow overnight. Friday and Saturday will then be colder with more light snow coming in for Super Bowl Sunday. Both the Thursday night system and the Sunday storm look to be much like today’s: limited moisture and just enough snow to be a nuisance without causing significant problems. Stay tuned throughout the week as we update the forecast for you.