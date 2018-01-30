Lancaster man sought for stabbing cousin

By Published:
Adrian DeJesus-Montes (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a city man accused of stabbing his cousin.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes, 27, is charged with aggravated assault regarding the incident Monday night at a home in the 700 block of North Cherry Street.

Police said DeJesus-Monte argued with the victim then stabbed him in the neck. The victim has been transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for an assessment of possible paralysis, police said.

Anyone with information on DeJesus-Monte’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s