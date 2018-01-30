Lancaster man sought for stabbing cousin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a city man accused of stabbing his cousin.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes, 27, is charged with aggravated assault regarding the incident Monday night at a home in the 700 block of North Cherry Street.

Police said DeJesus-Monte argued with the victim then stabbed him in the neck. The victim has been transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for an assessment of possible paralysis, police said.

Anyone with information on DeJesus-Monte’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.