Hometown Hero: Bethesda Mission, Capital Joe Coffee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Bethesda Mission and Capital Joe Coffee are part of a local effort to pay for a new community center in Allison Hill.

The “I Heart Harrisburg” campaign is back for the second year in a row. There are more than a dozen participating coffee shops in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

Coffee shops have replaced their standard sleeves with special “I Heart Harrisburg” coffee sleeves and have put out a donation jar for the Bethesda Mission.

Bath Fitter sponsored this year’s event and paid for the sleeves so that all donations can go straight to the building.

Bethesda Mission hopes to break ground on the new community center this spring.