Harley-Davidson to consolidate Kansas City plant into York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Harley-Davidson will close its motorcycle assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri and move the operations to its plant in York, the company announced Tuesday.

Harley president and CEO Matt Levatich said the consolidation would further improve Harley-Davidson’s manufacturing operations and cost structure.

Levatich said the company expects restructuring and other consolidation costs of $170 to $200 million, and capital investment of about $75 million over the next two years. Cash savings of $65 to $75 million are expected after 2020.

“The decision to consolidate our final assembly plants was made after very careful consideration of our manufacturing footprint and the appropriate capacity given the current business environment,” Levatich said in a statement. “Our Kansas City assembly operations will leave a legacy of safety, quality, collaboration and manufacturing leadership.”

Harley-Davidson also reported its worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.7 percent in 2017 compared to 2016. U.S. retail sales decreased 8.5 percent and international retail sales were down 3.9 percent.