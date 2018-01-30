Harley-Davidson plant consolidation to bring 450 jobs to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — 450 jobs are expected to come to the Harley-Davidson plant in York County, and with it, a huge boost to the local economy. State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans worked there, and lost her job in 2010. “I started off in HR, but my job was eliminated,” Said Hill Evans.

But, she is thrilled to hear full-time, casual, and contractor positions will be coming back to the plant in Springettsbury Township. “Having those 450 jobs come back into the area is going to be a boom to our economy,” said Hill Evans. “It’s going to be very helpful to those folks perhaps even some formerly were working for Harley that may be able to go back.”

Harley-Davidson is closing its plant in Kansas City, Missouri, and cutting the 800 jobs there. Those workers can apply for the open positions in York County. York County Commissioner Doug Hoke says the move will help boost the economy. “Harley Davidson is very important part of our tourism industry here in York County. We have a lot of people not only from Pennsylvania and from the United States but from all over the world come to Harley to look at it. Those tourism dollars are very important to a lot of the small businesses in York County,” said Hoke.

York County Commissioner Susan Byrnes says this will be a smart decision for the midstate. “I was ecstatic. I think that it’s wonderful that we’re getting jobs back here in York County. York Countians are hard workers, they’re dedicated, and I think it’s a smart move by Harley Davidson,” said Byrnes.

All the jobs should be added by the summer of 2019.