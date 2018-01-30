Flu cases rise; shots running low

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- New flu numbers are in and the results are not looking good. Some pharmacies are also running low on flu shots.

In just one week, 9,000 new cases have been reported. The week before had 8,000 new cases.

This brings Pennsylvania to a total of over 35,500 influenza cases in the state since the first week of October.

Many CVS pharmacies in Harrisburg and Lancaster are low on the flu vaccine. Many are offering the vaccine only to children and the elderly.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s Physician General and acting Health Secretary, says experts are still unsure of how effective the flu shot is this year.

“Even if it’s not completely effective in preventing the flu, it can still help the course of the flu be less severe and last a less period of time,” Levine said.

The Health Department is waiting for the numbers to drop.

“We have not seen the peak yet,” Levine said. “We don’t know when it’s going to occur. We’re hoping that it occurs shortly.”

For the latest numbers and more information on the flu in Pennsylvania, visit www.flufreepa.com