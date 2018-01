HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have closed the Dauphin County Courthouse after the discovery of a suspicious device in a parking lot.

Sources told ABC27 News the device was found near a detectives car shortly before 1 p.m.

A police bomb squad was on the scene.

Market Street is closed between Front and Second Street. All other streets around the courthouse remain open.

Police are telling people the court house is closed. It appears a bomb squad is on scene. pic.twitter.com/V7Y7ArYePi — Logan Wilson (@LoganWilsonNews) January 30, 2018

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.