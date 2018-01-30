Bills introduced to establish Marsy’s Law in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pair of bills have been introduced in the House and Senate to establish Marsy’s Law in Pennsylvania.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California, who was killed in 1983. One week after her death, her accused killer confronted her family at a grocery store. Her family was unaware he had been let out on bail.

Marsy’s Law would amend the Pennsylvania constitution to ensure victims have the right to receive notifications of proceedings in their criminal cases, attend the court proceedings, and be heard at plea and sentencing hearings.

“This law is going to change the experience and lives of victims coming forward,” said Jennifer Storm, Pennsylvania’s victim advocate. “I cannot tell you how often families have said to me that their offender has more rights than they do – and they do. The frustrating part is that they’re the ones that are harmed. They’re the injured people, coming into a system that should protect and serve them. And when it fails them, that violation sometimes feels just as worse as the actual crime itself.”

Amendments to the state constitution must be approved in two consecutive legislative sessions and by voters in a ballot referendum.