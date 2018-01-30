Bill says legislators must pay back salary not earned

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require state senators and representatives to pay back their salaries if they resign before the 15th day of any month.

Rep. Jason Ortitay (R-Washington/Allegheny) says legislators are paid monthly on the first day of each month but rarely resign at the end of a month. As a result, he said, legislators are paid for no longer being a member of the General Assembly.

Ortitay said his proposal, House Bill 2045, would require legislators who resign before the 15th day of a month to reimburse the state Treasury for that month’s salary.