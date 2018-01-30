Aussie military says tracking app doesn’t breach security

By Published:

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia’s military says that a fitness tracking application did not breach security despite revelations that an interactive, online map can show troop locations around the world.

The Pentagon announced this week that it was doing a broad review of how the U.S. military forces use exercise trackers and other wearable electronic devices after the revelations about the Strava application. Strava’s online Global Heat Map shows the locations of its users.

The issue was first publicized last weekend in a tweet by Nathan Ruser, a 20-year-old student at Australian National University in Canberra.

It was later reported by The Washington Post.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s