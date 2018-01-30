Audit finds Lancaster school bus drivers with criminal convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says five bus drivers for the School District of Lancaster had criminal records that should have banned them from transporting students.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said one driver had a conviction that required an absolute ban on working as a bus driver, and three others had criminal convictions that barred employment for several more years.

The bus company contracted by the district has since removed the ineligible drivers.

“These individuals had convictions for simple assault, delivery of controlled substances, and possession of firearms without a license, and yet they were driving students,” DePasquale said.

The other driver was employed for three years despite a criminal conviction but became eligible in September and will continue to drive students.

In addition to the criminal convictions, DePasquale said 11 drivers did not have evidence of a valid driver’s license, proof of completion of school bus driver skills and safety training, and/or evidence of passing a physical examination.

Five others were missing criminal history clearances.

School administrators said they have since updated all drivers’ files to include any arrests and convictions.

“We have put standards in place that apply the same high level of scrutiny to driver applicants as are applied to all [district] employees,” administrators said in a statement.

“We are responsible for our students’ safety not only at school but also on our school buses. The adjustments we have made will ensure that we fulfill that obligation and that only fully vetted and qualified drivers are behind the wheel.”