American Heart Association: Celebrating American Heart Month

This February, the American Heart Association and its healthcare partners are celebrating American Heart Month. The month kicks off with the celebration of National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 2nd to raise awareness about the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign and women’s heart health.

New guidelines for controlling high blood pressure were released in November, and there are some important tips women need to know about the new guidelines and how to get a good blood pressure reading.

We're chatting with two experts today on what you can do to keep your heart health right where it should be.