Adams County DA warns of spoofing scam

The Adams County district attorney is warning about a new scam, where criminals use caller ID “spoofing” to make it look like they’re calling from the Adams County Clerk of Courts office.

The callers pretend to be a family member that’s been arrested and needs bail money.

The DA said the Clerk of Courts won’t make a call like this and bail will never be requested over the phone, or to be paid by gift cards or pre-paid cards.

The state legislature is working on making spoofing illegal. A bill is now on its way to the full State House for a vote.