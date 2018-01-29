York officials look to expand violence intervention initiative

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s Group Violence Intervention Initiative has been in place for a few years, and Mayor Michael Helfrich and Police Chief Troy Bankert met with it’s creator to find ways to expand the program.

The changes put more emphasis on rehabilitation. People involved with gun violence get help get assistance with job and life skills if they follow the program. If they don’t, everyone in the group will have harsher penalties.

The program will include more of that training and partner with additional non-profit and for-profit groups to make the program larger. Mayor Helfrich also wants to help those in the initiative with job placement. ” We don’t want you to have a son or daughter in jail. We don’t want you to have son or daughter laying on the sidewalk somewhere. We want you to be successful,” said Helfrich.

Lifepath Christian Ministries also helps the children in the program, by supplying furniture, diapers, and food.