What to know about 2018 tax preparations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The new tax reform bill is here and there are some changes that may affect you next year.

Deductions for families and travel for work no longer exist. Tax preparers say this may make filing them easier.

“An awful lot of people have less than $24,000 of those itemized deductions, so there will be much less record keeping for most individuals. It should make tax return preparation easier for those,” CPA Bill Boles said.

Changes to your W-4 will be made by your employer in the coming weeks. CPA Brad Giampietro says it’s likely you will get more money back.

The IRS could release a new W-4 but it has not confirmed a date yet. In the meantime, experts say keep everything as it is.