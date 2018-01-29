Susquenita teacher charged with theft from student

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A teacher at Susquenita High School is accused of stealing from a student.

Tara Smith, 34, of Harrisburg, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud, state police in Newport said.

Smith on Jan. 9 removed a 14-year-old student’s purse containing cash and gifts cards from a classroom and made online purchases with a gift card, police said.

Smith is a math teacher at the high school, according to the district’s website.