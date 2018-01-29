Suspect in vehicle break-ins accused of assaulting police officer

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim police officer was repeatedly punched in the face while arresting a man for breaking into vehicles on Sunday.

Police have charged the suspect, 26-year-old Tyler D. Roberts, with felony aggravated assault and related charges, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

Officers were called to North Charlotte Street for reports of vehicle break-ins and found Roberts and another man who fled. Police are still looking for him.

The district attorney’s office said police used a Taser during the arrest, but Roberts pulled the probes from his body and continued to fight with the officers.

The officer who was punched received treatment at a hospital and was released.

Roberts was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail. Police are investigating where he had been living. His last known address is in Coatesville.

Police also are trying to locate his girlfriend, Collean Mastromatteo, who has bench warrants for theft charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim police at 717-665-2481.