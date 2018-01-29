Security guard shot at private club in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A security guard for a private club in the city was shot in the arm Friday night.

The 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the club in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue.

Police said two men who were inside the club earlier in the evening returned and started a confrontation with the guard.

Witnesses reported one of the men was holding a handgun when the security guard began to struggle with him, and the other man fired at the guard with a rifle.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or anonymously text LANCS and a message to 847411.