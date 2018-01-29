Restaurants, ATM broken into at Gettysburg Village Outlets

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two people who broke into restaurants and an ATM at the Gettysburg Village Outlets.

State police said surveillance video shows the burglars got into the outlets, at 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive in Mount Joy Township, around 2:16 a.m. Sunday.

The pair then broke into all the restaurants in the food court and the ATM in the center of the food court. All the money in the ATM was stolen, but it was not immediately clear how much money was taken, police said in a news release.

Surveillance photos were not available.

Police said the two burglars were between 5’8″ and 6’0″ tall with medium to large builds. Both wore masks, gloves, and dark clothing.