Red Sand Project in York raises awareness for human trafficking victims

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – YWCA York is pouring red sand into sidewalk cracks to make a point that human trafficking victims should not “fall through the cracks.”

There have been more than 31,000 human trafficking cases in the U.S. in the last eight years. That’s nearly 4,000 human trafficking victims each year.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Red Sand Project is an interactive and social media-driven national campaign.

The YWCA says traffickers use force and fraud to compel victims into commercial sex, child pornography, and unpaid labor. The YWCA helps victims with services like emergency shelter, trauma counseling, and intensive case management.

The York County Human Trafficking Task Force provides education to law enforcement, medical professionals, and agencies working with vulnerable youth.