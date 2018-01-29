Power line protesters pen opposition letters to Pennsylvania court officials

Aliah Williamson, WDVM Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – Some say the pen is mightier than the sword.

Saturday, the pen was the weapon of choice for protestors in Franklin County.

Dozens of letters were written and mailed to Pennsylvania court officials in opposition of the proposed Transource power lines.

“These letters will help those judges understand what it’s doing on the ground here,” said Karri Benedict, who was part of organizing the event.

Transource hopes to break ground in 2020. Before they can start construction on the independence energy connection project, a series of hearings have to happen.

That is why the group is hoping their letters will have a powerful effect.

“If we want those hearings to be held here [in Franklin County], we need to get a good response. This is just the beginning,” explained Benedict.

For more information on the Transource Independence Energy Connection project, click here.

