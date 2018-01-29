Police: Driver apparently trying to run people down shot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say an off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot a driver who appeared to be intentionally trying to run down people.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told reporters that a bicycle officer reported at about 7:30 a.m. Monday that he saw a car driving erratically in south Philadelphia.

Kinebrew said the driver “was apparently attempting to run people over.” One person was struck but the injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Another driver had blocked the path of the suspect’s car, and the off-duty officer approached and struggled with him. During the struggle, the officer shot the man in the head, critically injuring him.