Pine Grove man accused of having sex with girl, 15

PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Schuylkill County man was arrested after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Lebanon County girl he met through an online dating app, police said.

Bryan Raymond, 30, of Pine Grove, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

State police in Jonestown said they went to Raymond’s home after receiving a tip he was in a relationship with the girl. The teen was at Raymond’s house, and he admitted he had been dating and having sexual relations with her, knowing she is 15.

He was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.