Pennsylvania lawmaker to run for Meehan’s seat in Congress

Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A leading environmental advocate in Pennsylvania’s Legislature says he’ll run for Congress to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Democratic state Rep. Greg Vitali of Delaware County announced Monday that he’ll seek the party’s nomination in a 7th District criticized as one of the nation’s most gerrymandered districts.

Meehan says he won’t run again after a Jan. 20 New York Times disclosed that Meehan had used taxpayer money to settle a former aide’s sexual harassment allegation.

Vitali’s announcement comes a week after Pennsylvania’s Democratic-controlled Supreme Court decided a gerrymandering case by ordering the Republican-drawn boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts to be redrawn within weeks. First elected in 1992, Vitali is in his 13th term.

Several other Democratic candidates have already announced their candidacy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s