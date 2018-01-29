Parents: Mail problems continue for Penn State students

Months after the launch of a federal mail tampering investigation, parents say their children who attend Penn State University are still missing mail.

In October, Penn State posted a message to its website that some mail was tampered with before reaching University Park, and some mail may not have been delivered at all.

Parents said packages went missing, and students received envelopes that had been cut open with the contents missing. Penn State said the issue was affecting students both on and off campus, and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General was investigating.

Months later, parents say their children still aren’t receiving mail. One told ABC27 her son’s rent check went missing at the end of December. Another said her child’s textbooks never arrived for the spring semester. Some parents say they have been driving letters and packages directly to campus to ensure their children receive them.

Four parents who spoke with ABC27 said they were frustrated they have not received updates or additional information from Penn State.

ABC27 called and emailed Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, asking if Penn State is aware of additional mail complaints, what kinds of measures the school is taking in response, and what students and parents should know about where issue currently stands.

Powers did not answer ABC27’s questions, writing that she could not comment on a federal investigation.

Special Agent Scott Balfour, Public Information Officer with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, wrote in an email, “Agency policy precludes me from commenting on any investigations we may or may not be conducting at this time.”

Balfour went on to say that anyone with a mail theft or tampering complaint should contact the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.